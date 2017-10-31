Quantcast

Kremlin notes US case against ex-Trump aides does not accuse Russia

Reuters

31 Oct 2017 at 07:13 ET                   
Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort leaves U.S. Federal Court, after being arraigned on twelve federal charges in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. October 30, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had noted that U.S. charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, did not point the finger at Russia over alleged meddling in U.S. politics.

Federal investigators probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, something Moscow denies, charged Manafort and Gates with money laundering on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Dmitry Solovyov, Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

