Kris Kobach for governor? Sebelius says no way

Newsweek

31 Oct 2017 at 17:44 ET                   
Kathleen Sebelius [CNN]

<p class=”rhexcerpt”>Kathleen Sebelius served two terms as governor of Kansas, and now she can’t bear to spend one second imagining the head of President Donald Trump’s “voter fraud” commission running things in Topeka. “I don’t want to even think about that,” Sebelius, a Democrat, said of Kris Kobach, who’s making a GOP run for governor of the Sunflower State.<!–more–></p><style scoped>.repubhubembed{display:none;}</style></blockquote><iframe allowfullscreen=”” class=”rhembed” src=”https://static.icopyright.net/user/view.act?t=3.13280%3Ficx_id%3Dnode697885&amp;showFirstImage=true&amp;showDate=true&amp;id=15f74638cb8&amp;v=1&amp;s=repubhub” height=”3638″ style=”width:100%;border:0;background:transparent” data-tag=”3.13280?icx_id=node697885″ data-source=”repubhub”></iframe><script async type=”text/javascript” src=”https://assets.repubhub.icopyright.net/embeds/js/rh.js”></script>

