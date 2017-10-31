Leader of military alliance confirms North Korea could reach western Europe with nuclear bombs
North Korea could attack Europe or the U.S. with a nuclear missile, the leader of the military alliance said Monday. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said North Korean Kim Jong Un had developed the weapons to put Western nations in danger.
