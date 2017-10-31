Quantcast

Leader of military alliance confirms North Korea could reach western Europe with nuclear bombs

Newsweek

31 Oct 2017 at 05:57 ET                   
Undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 10, 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a speech at the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces in Pyongyang (AFP)

North Korea could attack Europe or the U.S. with a nuclear missile, the leader of the military alliance said Monday. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said North Korean Kim Jong Un had developed the weapons to put Western nations in danger.

