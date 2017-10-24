Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

LeBron James ‘dissed my kids,’ actor Michael Rapaport claims

International Business Times

24 Oct 2017 at 17:55 ET                   
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James talks about President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

Actor Michael Rapaport claimed Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James once disrespected his children during a previous interaction with the basketball star. During a nearly 40-minute interview with New York City-based radio station Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday, Rapaport shared an anecdote involving the three-time NBA champ and the actor’s two sons.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Internet torches Huckabee Sanders for criticizing ‘grandstanding on TV’ — while working for Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+