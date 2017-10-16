Quantcast

Life-size Pope Francis cutout stolen by woman during church bingo night

NJ.com

16 Oct 2017 at 11:42 ET                   
Pope Francis (AFP Photo/Tiziana Fabi)

WASHINGTON TWP. — A life-size cutout of Pope Francis has been returned after it was apparently boosted Thursday night after a bingo fundraiser at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Late Friday, police in Washington Township, Gloucester County, wrote “UPDATE: THE POPE HAS BEEN RETURNED” on their Facebook page atop a previous plea for the return of the pontiff.

