Life-size Pope Francis cutout stolen by woman during church bingo night
WASHINGTON TWP. — A life-size cutout of Pope Francis has been returned after it was apparently boosted Thursday night after a bingo fundraiser at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Late Friday, police in Washington Township, Gloucester County, wrote “UPDATE: THE POPE HAS BEEN RETURNED” on their Facebook page atop a previous plea for the return of the pontiff.
