Man abandons 5-year-old son in the woods
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Authorities are searching for a man from Greene County, Mississippi, accused of abandoning his 5-year-old son in the woods. Sheriff Jody Ashley of the neighboring Wayne County informed NBC and ABC affiliated television station, WDAM-TV on Monday the manhunt for 32-year-old Richard Dearman was in progress.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion