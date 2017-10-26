Quantcast

Man leaves map to missing wife’s body before killing himself

International Business Times

26 Oct 2017 at 06:12 ET                   
Christopher Lockhart (Mugshot)

A man who was the sole person of interest in the disappearance of his wife killed himself and left a map in his suicide note that led police to her body in a remote area in Allegan County, Michigan, on Wednesday, according to reports. Police confirmed that the body found in what police described as a…

