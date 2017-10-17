Man saved from Taliban thought Donald Trump being president ‘was a joke’
A lot can happen in five years, especially if you’re held captive by a Taliban-affiliated group in the middle of Afghanistan. Joshua Boyle, 34-year-old Canadian man who was recently rescued from captivity on Wednesday, thought Donald Trump being President was a joke, according to the Toronto Star Saturday.
