Man slugged by bystander for hurling racist abuse at mom and daughter who sat next to him

Nathanael McDonough (Facebook)

A Pittsburgh man got punched by a bystander after shouting racial slurs at a woman and her child at a public transit stop.

Police said Nathanael McDonough entered a passenger rail station 10 a.m. Monday and sat down on a bench, where he waited for a train, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Shermane Price and her daughter came into the station and sat down next to the 31-year-old McDonough, who witnesses said began shouting obscenities and racial slurs at the woman and child.

Bystander Gary Haught intervened after about 30 seconds and told McDonough to leave them alone, police said.

McDonough then started screaming at Haught, who told Price and her daughter to move to the other side of the train platform.

Witnesses said McDonough threw down his backpack, as if to fight, and Haught punched him once in the face.

McDonough fell backwards, but he boarded with other passengers when the train arrived moments later.

He continued his abusive tirade on the train, witnesses said, and police arrested him at the next station.

Police arrested McDonough, who they said was intoxicated and may be homeless, after a brief struggle.

He was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, three counts of harassment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, scattering rubbish and public drunkenness.

McDonough was taken to an area hospital for involuntary mental health treatment after he made suicidal statements to medics.