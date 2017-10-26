Marilyn Manson breaks up with longtime bassist following rape allegations
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
GettyImages-105621335 Rocker Marilyn Manson has fired his longtime bassist, Jeordie White — who goes by the stage name Twiggy Ramirez — after rape allegations against him surfaced. RELATED: Magician David Blaine accused of rape by former model Watch the video White was accused of rape by his former girlfriend and lead singer of Jack Off Jill, Jessicka Addams.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion