Massachusetts elementary school apologizes for posting picture of black girl held on a leash by white kids

A Massachusetts elementary school found itself on the defensive after posting a picture on Facebook of a small black girl at the end of a leash held by two white children.

According to CBSBoston, administrators at Mitchell Elementary School in Bridgewater have been forced to explain the picture that was supposed to depict children portraying pilgrims — but with the black girl looking like a slave.

“If you look at that picture out of context, what are you going to think. It’s clearly what it looks like, it’s disgusting,” said one parent who refused to be identified.

While school administrators explained that the cords holding the little girl — described as an 8-year-old — were meant to replicate “lead strings” used in the 17th century to keep children from wandering, parents questioned the fact that black child was chosen to be the one constrained.

“It seems like enslavement of a person. Even the color of the child has nothing to do with it,” said parent Andrea St. Clare of the scene that was overseen by director of education at Plimoth Plantation – a local historical site.

According to school Superintendent Derek Swenson, “It was never the intent of the lesson to demean or degrade any one person or group.”

“The Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District sincerely apologizes to the students, staff and community at large for this unfortunate incident,” he added.

