‘Massive military response’ if North Korea fires nukes: US
The United States will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea and any nuclear attack by Pyongyang will be met with a massive military response, the US defence chief warned. James Mattis made the comments in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday at a joint press conference with his counterpart Song Young-moo, a day after visiting the demilitarised zone that has divided the two Koreas since the 1950-53 war on the peninsula.
