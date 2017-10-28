Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Massive military response’ if North Korea fires nukes: US

Al Jazeera

28 Oct 2017 at 07:55 ET                   
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles in March and many analysts fear the reclusive state could be preparing another nuclear or missile test (AFP Photo/)

The United States will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea and any nuclear attack by Pyongyang will be met with a massive military response, the US defence chief warned. James Mattis made the comments in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday at a joint press conference with his counterpart Song Young-moo, a day after visiting the demilitarised zone that has divided the two Koreas since the 1950-53 war on the peninsula.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 10 revelations about how awful Trump is — from people who resigned from his administration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+