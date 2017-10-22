Quantcast

Maxine Waters: Trump White House manufactures liars

Newsweek

22 Oct 2017 at 07:52 ET                   
Rep. Maxine Waters (MSNBC)

Trump’s White House Creates Liars: Congresswoman

Congresswoman Maxine Waters slammed President Donald Trump and members of his administration in a series of tweets on Saturday, asking why the administration “transforms everyone into liars.” “What is it about the Trump White House that transforms everyone into liars?”

