Maxine Waters: Trump White House manufactures liars
Trump’s White House Creates Liars: Congresswoman
Congresswoman Maxine Waters slammed President Donald Trump and members of his administration in a series of tweets on Saturday, asking why the administration “transforms everyone into liars.” “What is it about the Trump White House that transforms everyone into liars?”
