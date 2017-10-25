Michael Bloomberg: This is the stupidest thing a country has ever done — except for electing Trump

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (AFP)

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg can’t think of many things stupider a country has done than elect President Donald Trump.

In fact, he can think of only one thing — Britain’s vote to leave the European Union — in the same class of stupidity, reported The Guardian.

“It is really hard to understand why a country that was doing so well wanted to ruin it,” Bloomberg said of Brexit. “It was not a smart thing to do and getting out of it is going to be very difficult and is going to be very painful. It will hurt industries. People are already taking space in other cities over there [Europe], us included.”

The newspaper reported Bloomberg’s comments Tuesday, but he made them about two weeks ago at the HUBweek conference in Boston and then repeated some of them Monday at an event in France.

“I thought it was the single stupidest thing any country has ever done, but then we Trumped it,” Bloomberg said.