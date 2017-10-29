Michael Moore busts Trump’s claim about the early closure of his Broadway show
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The latest target of President Donald Trump’s Twitter rant has been documentary filmmaker and author Michael Moore. POTUS tweeted Saturday that Moore’s Broadway debut in “The Terms of My Surrender” was a flop, but Playbill claimed to fact-check the information, and published a report saying Trump’s claim was not accurate.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion