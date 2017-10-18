Millions of children are still dying from preventable diseases
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The fight against child mortality worldwide is succeeding—but millions of kids are still dying from preventable diseases, malnutrition and a lack of access to adequate hygiene and sanitation. In 2016, the number of children who died before age 5 reached a new low: 5.6 million.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion