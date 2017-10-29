Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

More than 900 people cremated after Hurricane Maria

Newsweek

29 Oct 2017 at 03:00 ET                   
Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

More than a month ago, Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico leaving the island with extensive damage. In addition to the physical destruction seen throughout the U.S. territory, 51 people lost their lives as a result of the storm, according to the official death toll from Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 10 parts of the Trump agenda that are scarier than anything you’ll see this Halloween
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+