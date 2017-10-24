Most US military officers don’t like Trump, poll says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Trump’s approval rating has been tanking with the U.S. military. A majority of American military officers have an unfavorable view of their commander-in-chief, according to a poll released days after Trump came under fire for his disputed call to the grieving widow of a fallen soldier.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion