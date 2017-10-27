Quantcast

N.J. author: George H.W. Bush groped me while telling joke, too

NJ.com

27 Oct 2017 at 16:40 ET                   
Montclair author Christina Baker Kline alleges President George H.W. Bush told his 'Cop-a-feel' joke then grabbed her rear end at a 2014 fundraiser for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. (Photo NJ.com)

Christina Baker Kline, an author who lives in Montclair, is the latest woman to come forward to say that President George H.W. Bush groped her while they were posting for a photo. Baker Kline, who wrote this year’s bestselling novel “A Piece of the World” and the 2013 book “Orphan Train,” had been invited to Houston…

