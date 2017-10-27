New airport security rules you need to know

Security check-point lines stretch well in the baggage claim area 19 Oct. 2001 at Denver International Airport (AFP/Mark Leffingwell)

If you’re flying to the U.S. from overseas, we have some good news: Laptops and other electronic devices larger than a cellphone are no longer banned on plane cabins. The new rule that took effect on Thursday loosens restrictions on carry-on electronics but steps up other security requirements for airports and airlines.This means travelers may be subject to short interviews that could cause longer clearance times, flight delays and even recommendations…