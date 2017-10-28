Quantcast

Noose at New Jersey bar’s Halloween costume party sparks call for boycott

NJ.com

28 Oct 2017 at 15:49 ET                   
Noose at bar’s Halloween costume party sparks outrage, calls for boycott

DEPTFORD TWP. — A photo of a man with his head in a noose during a Halloween event at a local restaurant has drawn outrage from some, including the Gloucester County chapter of the NAACP. The NAACP is calling for a meeting with owners of Adelphia Restaurant after it posted the image on its Facebook page showing a figure in farmer’s attire holding a noose as a man poses with his head in the noose.

