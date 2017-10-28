Noose at New Jersey bar’s Halloween costume party sparks call for boycott
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Noose at bar’s Halloween costume party sparks outrage, calls for boycott
DEPTFORD TWP. — A photo of a man with his head in a noose during a Halloween event at a local restaurant has drawn outrage from some, including the Gloucester County chapter of the NAACP. The NAACP is calling for a meeting with owners of Adelphia Restaurant after it posted the image on its Facebook page showing a figure in farmer’s attire holding a noose as a man poses with his head in the noose.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion