Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

North Korea ‘rants about Trump’ in letter to Australia

Newsweek

20 Oct 2017 at 05:19 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

Australia has confirmed it was one of the recipients of a letter from North Korea inviting the country to reject its alliance with the U.S. Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the missive was sent from North Korea’s embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, to the Australian embassy in the country, but did not name the other recipients.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The alt-right group Richard Spencer asked to protect him discussed bombing a federal building: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+