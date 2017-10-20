North Korea ‘rants about Trump’ in letter to Australia
Australia has confirmed it was one of the recipients of a letter from North Korea inviting the country to reject its alliance with the U.S. Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the missive was sent from North Korea’s embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, to the Australian embassy in the country, but did not name the other recipients.
