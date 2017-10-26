Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

North Korea says US hurting Kim’s sports legacy

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 17:48 ET                   
Kim Jong-Un (Wikipedia)

North Korea claims to have identified the latest U.S. plot to bring down its self-proclaimed socialist paradise—a vicious assault on the reclusive, militarized state’s supreme sports legacy. Following a fresh round of harsh U.S. sanctions against North Korea and its nuclear weapons program, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) carried a statement attributed to the National Sports Guidance Committee in which the government body accused…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Nicolle Wallace bursts out laughing when conservative claims Trump tweets are part of a ‘communication strategy’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+