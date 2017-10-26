North Korea says US hurting Kim’s sports legacy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korea claims to have identified the latest U.S. plot to bring down its self-proclaimed socialist paradise—a vicious assault on the reclusive, militarized state’s supreme sports legacy. Following a fresh round of harsh U.S. sanctions against North Korea and its nuclear weapons program, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) carried a statement attributed to the National Sports Guidance Committee in which the government body accused…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion