Nuclear submarine personnel dismissed after drug-fueled parties
Nine British service members have been discharged from the Royal Navy for testing positive for cocaine while on duty, according to the Telegraph Friday. The crew allegedly had several drug-fueled hotel parties while the submarine was docked in the Georgia last month to pick up warheads, according to the Washington Post.
