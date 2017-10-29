Quantcast

Nuclear submarine personnel dismissed after drug-fueled parties

International Business Times

29 Oct 2017 at 15:43 ET                   
The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia in this February 6, 2013 handout photo. (REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Kimber/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters)

Nuclear Submarine Personnel Dismissed After Drug-Fueled Parties

Nine British service members have been discharged from the Royal Navy for testing positive for cocaine while on duty, according to the Telegraph Friday. The crew allegedly had several drug-fueled hotel parties while the submarine was docked in the Georgia last month to pick up warheads, according to the Washington Post.

