‘Offensive’ Colin Kaepernick costume lands police officer in hot water
The police department for the University of Nevada, Reno, has issued an apology after one of its officers was called out for what many called an “offensive” Colin Kaepernick costume. Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
