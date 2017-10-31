Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Offensive’ Colin Kaepernick costume lands police officer in hot water

International Business Times

31 Oct 2017 at 11:44 ET                   
Antonio Gutierrez

The police department for the University of Nevada, Reno, has issued an apology after one of its officers was called out for what many called an “offensive” Colin Kaepernick costume. Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Guest drops a truthbomb on Fox News: Kelly is talking about the Civil War to distract from Mueller
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+