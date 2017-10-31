Quantcast

Parent holding teacher hostage in California

Newsweek

31 Oct 2017 at 18:22 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

A teacher has been taken hostage by a male parent who stormed into a classroom at an elementary school in Riverside, California, on Tuesday, police and local reports say. It’s still unknown if the parent has a weapon, but KTLA is reporting that “some type of smoke has been spotted inside a classroom.”

