Parent holding teacher hostage in California
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A teacher has been taken hostage by a male parent who stormed into a classroom at an elementary school in Riverside, California, on Tuesday, police and local reports say. It’s still unknown if the parent has a weapon, but KTLA is reporting that “some type of smoke has been spotted inside a classroom.”
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion