Paul Manafort, ex-associate Rick Gates face charges in US Russia probe: reports

Reuters

30 Oct 2017 at 08:22 ET                   
Rick Gates

 U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will surrender to federal authorities later on Monday amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Times, citing someone involved in the case, said Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates was also told to surrender to U.S. authorities.

Manafort was seen leaving his home early Monday morning, according to a Reuters witness, but it was unclear where he was headed.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Ernst; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

