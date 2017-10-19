Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pentagon probing troubling questions after deadly Niger ambush

Tribune Media

19 Oct 2017 at 23:43 ET                   
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Youtube)

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, troubled by a lack of information two weeks after an ambush on a special operations patrol in Niger left four U.S. soldiers dead, is demanding a timeline of what is known about the attack, as a team of investigators sent to West Africa begins its work.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News blames backlash against Trump for mishandling of fallen soldiers on Barack Obama
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+