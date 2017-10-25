President George HW Bush ‘sincerely apologizes’ for touching actress during photo shoot

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S. on February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

Former President George H.W. Bush apologized for touching an actress from behind in what he says was an attempted joke.

Actress Heather Lind accused the 93-year-old ex-president of touching her without consent during a photo opportunity three years ago for a television show, reported New York Daily News.

“He didn’t shake my hand,” Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post. “He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

The photo shoot was a promotional event for the AMC series, “American Revolutionary War drama Turn: Washington’s Spies,” and she decided to speak out after seeing Bush photographed alongside the four other living ex-presidents for a hurricane benefit.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served,” Lind added. “And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.”

The former president apologized but did not deny the allegations.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” his spokesman said.