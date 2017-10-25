Priest exorcises evil from Las Vegas shooter’s room: ‘Oh no, you have to go’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Chicago Reverend Clete Kiley felt something push him back as he stepped into the eerie hallway leading to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino room where Stephen Paddock fired off rounds of bullets —killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds who were enjoying a concert.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion