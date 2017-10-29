Quantcast

Puerto Rico’s controversial $300 million Whitefish contract to be canceled: report

Newsweek

29 Oct 2017 at 15:08 ET                   
Devastation after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico (Twitter.com)

Puerto Rico’s $300M Whitefish Contract To Be Canceled

Puerto Rico’s $300M contract with Whitefish Energy should be cancelled, Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced Sunday morning. On Oct. 19, the deal with the two-year-old company was announced and quickly raised controversy among many individuals, including citizens and politicians.

