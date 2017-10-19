Putin claims the biggest error Russia has ever made was trusting ‘the west’
Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed Thursday what he says is his country’s gravest error in the past 15 years — placing Moscow’s trust in the West. During a policy talk at the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian leader spoke on a number of issues, especially criticizing U.S. foreign policy moves across the globe and lauding Russia’s increasingly relevant role as a world power.
