Putin tells the United States it needs to stop making fun of Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on U.S. citizens to stop disrespecting President Donald Trump, a trend that the Russian leader called a symptom of a poor political system in the U.S. Putin, who U.S. officials have accused of swaying the 2016 U.S. presidential race in Trump’s favor, broke a streak of hostile diplomatic exchanges between the two leading powers during a speech Thursday in order to defend his former political ally from what…