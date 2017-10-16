‘Racist’ teacher in New Jersey tells Spanish-speaking students to ‘speak American’
A 25-second video clip recorded inside a classroom at Cliffside Park High School in New Jersey went viral this week on social media and has caused a debate. … . They are fighting for your right to speak American,” a teacher can be heard saying to her class in the video. A student can be seen leaving his seat at the end of the video. The video has sparked outrage and ignited …
