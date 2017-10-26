Rare condition causes Italian woman to sweat blood
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Dermatologists at the University of Florence, Italy, on Monday, reported a rare case of a 21-year-old woman with a bleeding face in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). The Italian woman, whose identity has been withheld, was diagnosed with a rare condition that made her sweat blood from her face and palms. After struggling with her…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion