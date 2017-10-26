Quantcast

Rare condition causes Italian woman to sweat blood

International Business Times

26 Oct 2017 at 06:21 ET                   
Woman Sweating Blood (ktla.com:)

Dermatologists at the University of Florence, Italy, on Monday, reported a rare case of a 21-year-old woman with a bleeding face in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). The Italian woman, whose identity has been withheld, was diagnosed with a rare condition that made her sweat blood from her face and palms. After struggling with her…

