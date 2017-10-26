Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Reporter who witnessed JFK and Oswald deaths says new files will fuel conspiracy theories

Dallas Morning News

26 Oct 2017 at 22:34 ET                   
President John F. Kennedy and Mrs. Jackie Kennedy in motorcade, 03 May 1961 (Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

DALLAS — Hugh Aynesworth, a reporter for The Dallas Morning News, was watching the presidential motorcade downtown when he heard the shots that killed President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963 . Since then, much of his career has been devoted to investigating the events of that day.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Hoover’s one to talk’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper amused by report J. Edgar Hoover thought Jack Ruby was gay
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+