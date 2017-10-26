Republicans are growing increasingly opposed to the death penalty, study says
Republicans against the death penalty? More and more, study says
WASHINGTON — For decades, abortion rights advocates have disparaged conservatives who support the death penalty but call themselves “pro-life,” saying they are simply “pro-birth.” But since 2012, not only has Republican support for capital punishment been waning, but conservatives have increasingly called for its repeal, according to a new study by a right-leaning group.
