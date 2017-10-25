Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Republicans conveniently ignore their financing of Trump dossier

Newsweek

25 Oct 2017 at 18:10 ET                   
Donald Trump and House GOP members in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday (Screen capture)

Shortly after a report emerged Tuesday evening claiming that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee in part funded a dossier containing explosive allegations about President Donald Trump’s links to Russia, the Republican National Committee trumpeted the story in outrage.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Energy firm tasked with restoring power to Puerto Rico has Twitter meltdown and threatens to leave
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+