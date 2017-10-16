Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Republicans might be warming up to the idea of impeaching Donald Trump

Newsweek

16 Oct 2017 at 15:17 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The push to impeach President Donald Trump could soon receive a major boost, with one Democratic lawmaker claiming that a Republican could support his planned articles of impeachment. Two Democrats, Al Green of Texas and Brad Sherman of California, have already filed impeachment articles in the House, but they did so without having widespread support—even among members of their own party.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You can’t buy class’: Don Lemon nails why Trump is so obsessively jealous of Obama
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+