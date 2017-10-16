Republicans might be warming up to the idea of impeaching Donald Trump
The push to impeach President Donald Trump could soon receive a major boost, with one Democratic lawmaker claiming that a Republican could support his planned articles of impeachment. Two Democrats, Al Green of Texas and Brad Sherman of California, have already filed impeachment articles in the House, but they did so without having widespread support—even among members of their own party.
