Richard Spencer is too racist for right-wing Poland

Newsweek 27 Oct 2017 at 12:40 ET

Poland’s right-wing government doesn’t want white supremacist Richard Spencer to visit the Eastern European country, calling him a “threat” to democracy. Spencer is scheduled to speak at a conference organized by Poland’s far-right to celebrate Polish Independence Day on November 11, but the country’s Foreign Ministry condemned the alt-right leader, whose condemnation of diversity has found support among neo-Nazis, whose ideological predecessors invaded…