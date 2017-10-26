Ronald Reagan’s son wants Trump impeached
The son of iconic former Republican President Ronald Reagan thinks President Donald Trump is a “deeply damaged human being” and a “danger to the world” who needs to be removed from office. “The Electoral College has sort of vomited this thing up and it landed in the Oval Office,” Ron Reagan said on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on Thursday night.
