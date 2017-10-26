Quantcast

Ronald Reagan’s son wants Trump impeached

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 10:00 ET                   
Ron Reagan, Jr. on MSNBC (image via screengrab).

The son of iconic former Republican President Ronald Reagan thinks President Donald Trump is a “deeply damaged human being” and a “danger to the world” who needs to be removed from office. “The Electoral College has sort of vomited this thing up and it landed in the Oval Office,” Ron Reagan said on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on Thursday night.

