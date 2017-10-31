Rose McGowan faces arrest warrant
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Rose McGowan faces an arrest warrant just weeks after she leveled rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein—and she can’t help but think the two are connected. Airport police reportedly discovered traces of narcotics among personal items McGowan left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport earlier this year, according to a report from Deadline.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion