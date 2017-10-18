Quantcast

Roy Price resigns as Amazon Studios chief following sexual harassment allegation

Los Angeles Times

18 Oct 2017 at 00:24 ET                   
Roy Price (Twitter)

LOS ANGELES — Roy Price resigned as the head of Amazon Studios on Tuesday after an allegation that he had sexually harassed a television producer working on one of his shows. Price’s departure, confirmed by an Amazon Studios representative, comes less than a week after he was placed on unpaid leave following accusations made by Isa Hackett, an executive producer on the Amazon drama series “The Man in the High Castle,” that he made lewd remarks and…

