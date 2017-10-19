Russian ‘gay propaganda’ law could make public displays of affection a punishable crime
Russia Eyes Criminalizing ‘Gay Propaganda’
Russia’s much criticized law that fines anyone expressing support for LGBT rights in public could get even harsher after a senior official in the Ministry of the Interior suggested making it a criminal offense. … homosexuality but has made its public displays tantamount to potentially harmful “ propaganda”. The law is open to interpretation on what constitutes material that is harmful but offences carry a fine of up …
