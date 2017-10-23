Russian troll farms targeted Standing Rock activists on Instagram: report

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II on Dakota Access Pipeline (Youtube)

New reports reveal that Russian trolling efforts extended to Instagram — and to Standing Rock activists.

According to an analysis by BuzzFeed News, an account under the name @Native_Americans_United_ shared memes targeting Standing Rock activists and has been revealed to be operated out of Russia’s Internet Research Agency “troll farm” in St. Petersburg.

“DEAR RACISTS IN AMERICA,” one of the posts read. “YOUR CAR IS JAPANESE, YOUR BEER IS GERMAN, YOUR ELECTRONICS ARE TAIWANESE, YOUR FASHION IS FRENCH, YOUR OIL IS SAUDI ARABIAN, YOUR VODKA IS RUSSIAN, AND NEVER FORGET THE LAND YOU LIVE ON IS MINE.”