Russians immediately focused on Trump after hack — and not his Republican opponents
WASHINGTON — Almost immediately after Hillary Clinton campaign emails were hacked, Russians turned to Donald Trump — and not his Republican opponents — to try to use the documents against her. A professor with ties to the Russian government contacted Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in April 2016 to tell him Russians had “dirt” on Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails,” according to records released Monday.
