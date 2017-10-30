Quantcast

Russians immediately focused on Trump after hack — and not his Republican opponents

McClatchy Washington Bureau

30 Oct 2017 at 21:36 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

WASHINGTON — Almost immediately after Hillary Clinton campaign emails were hacked, Russians turned to Donald Trump — and not his Republican opponents — to try to use the documents against her. A professor with ties to the Russian government contacted Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in April 2016 to tell him Russians had “dirt” on Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails,” according to records released Monday.

