Saudi Arabia’s changes to Mecca look ‘like Las Vegas’
Saudi Arabia’s plans to remodel Mecca will make Islam’s holiest place look “more Las Vegas” and less like a religious shrine, critics say. The Saudi government plans to build a retractable roof over the Kaaba, the sacred cube located in the center of Mecca, to protect pilgrims from the elements, according to a video the Islamic Heritage Research Foundation released to the Independent.
