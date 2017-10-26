Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saudi Arabia’s changes to Mecca look ‘like Las Vegas’

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 08:15 ET                   
A crowd of pilgrims circumabulate (tawaf) Kaaba in Mecca (Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia’s plans to remodel Mecca will make Islam’s holiest place look “more Las Vegas” and less like a religious shrine, critics say. The Saudi government plans to build a retractable roof over the Kaaba, the sacred cube located in the center of Mecca, to protect pilgrims from the elements, according to a video the Islamic Heritage Research Foundation released to the Independent.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I can read his tweets’: Morning Joe laughs his ass off explaining how he knows Trump is rude
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+