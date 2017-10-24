Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
Schumer cites ‘untruths’ by Trump, Republicans on tax plan
24 Oct 2017 at 15:23 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in the Senate were not being truthful about what their tax plan does and how it would affect Americans, referring to a charge by Republican Senator Bob Corker that Trump routinely told untruths.

“Unfortunately what the president says about tax reform has been correctly characterized by Senator Corker as ‘untruths.’ And Corker was being kind,” Schumer told reporters. “What the president says and what the Republican plan does are polar opposites.”

(Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Republican Jeff Flake condemns Trump as a danger to democracy in stunning Senate speech
Newest Stories
Read more stories