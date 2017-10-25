Second woman says George H. W. Bush groped her and joked his favorite magician is ‘David Cop-a-Feel’

A second woman has come forward on to say that President George H. W. Bush groped her and made an off-color remark, said Deadspin.com on Wednesday night.

Actress Jordana Grolnick said that when similar accusations surfaced against the 41st president this week, “I got sent the Heather Lind story by many people this morning. And I’m afraid that mine is entirely similar.”

According to Grolnick, Bush, now 93, fondled her buttocks during a group photo while telling her his “favorite magician is ‘David Cop-a-Feel.'”

Bush apologized to Lind on Wednesday in an official statement after she wrote on Instagram, “He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side,” she wrote. “He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.”

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath told Deadspin, “At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”