Sen. Bob Corker dismisses Trump’s scheduled attendance at GOP policy lunch as a ‘typical photo op’

Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, and Pres. Donald Trump (Composite image)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Monday continued speaking truth to Donald Trump’s leadership skills, telling NBC that the president’s plan to attend a Tuesday policy lunch is just a “photo op” for the White House.

.@SenBobCorker told me Trump’s visit to Senate Republicans tomorrow on tax reform is nothing more than a “photo opp.” — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) October 23, 2017

Corker on tomorrow’s Senate lunch w Trump: ” Pretty standard, typical photo op” — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) October 23, 2017

The comment comes as Corker continues his crusade against the White House, taking repeated aim at Trump’s administration and stalled legislative agenda. Last week, Corker called the GOP budget process “a hoax,” arguing amendment votes in the Senate have “no impact on anything whatsoever.”

Trump’s attendance at Tuesday’s lunch represents the president’s most visible push for tax reform yet. On Thursday, Trump signaled his support for the GOP tax plan, tweeting, “Republicans are going for the big Budget approval today, first step toward massive tax cuts. I think we have the votes, but who knows?”

Monday’s comment is not the first time the Tennessee Republican has taken aim at Trump. Earlier this month, Corker called the White House “an adult day care center.”

“Someone obviously missed their shift this morning,” Corker tweeted on Oct. 8.